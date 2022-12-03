MARYVILLE - The Anderson Hospital Foundation recently donated $1,000,000 and Busey Bank donated $100,000 toward the Anderson Cafe’ Refresh Project.

Early in the year, the hospital moved the cafeteria to the additional seating area and created a small canteen during the renovation. The Food Service team and employees did a great job adapting to the change of space and workflow during the renovation.

The refreshed space now includes updates such as: An increased footprint, a double-sided salad bar, an action station, grill orders to go, increased merchandising space to increase the diversity of snacks and beautiful furnishings for seating.

The Anderson Café is used by employees, community members, and visitors. The café provides a place for respite for family members and employees during difficult times.

Emily Simms, Food Service Director said “Everyone who comes into our café will enjoy a bit of peace in this new uplifting and bright space for years to come”.

After the Ribbon cutting was held on November 17th, The Anderson Hospital Food Service Department re-opened the cafeteria on November 18, and provided a free Thanksgiving meal to all employees and visitors in celebration.

“The financial support of the community and the Anderson Hospital Foundation have remained essential in allowing the hospital to expand services and continue our focus on exceptional care. We appreciate the Foundation’s commitment to support the remodeling of the hospital’s café so that our patients, families and visitors can enjoy better food options in a more relaxing environment, as well as Busey Bank’s major financial support for this project,” said Keith Page, President and CEO of Anderson Hospital.

