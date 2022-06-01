CHAMPAIGN, ll. – Busey knows the importance of a lasting promise. We’re pleased to offer financial support toward continuing education endeavors to applicants of all ages and educational backgrounds through the Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship.

“We're proud to provide financial support to students through our expanded scholarship program,” said Sandy DeMond, Senior Vice President - Director of Community Banking. “By investing in the future of students in our communities, we’re not only helping the students themselves but our communities as a whole.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Through the Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship Fund, $25,000 in scholarships will be awarded annually. Available across the Busey footprint, funds will be disbursed through 10 scholarships of $2,500 each. Applicants must reside in one of the following counties within the applicable states below:

Illinois: Champaign, Ford, McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, Macon, Will, Grundy, Cook, DuPage, Madison, St. Clair

Missouri: St. Louis, St. Louis City, St. Charles

Florida: Lee, Sarasota

Indiana: Hamilton, Marion

The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, fees, books or supplies for continuing education. Both an online and paper application are available on busey.com. The application deadline is June 30, 2022, and selected recipients will be notified by July 31, 2022.

Applicants will be required to meet specific eligibility requirements. Complete details on the Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship’s eligibility criteria and application process can be found at busey.com/scholarship.

More like this: