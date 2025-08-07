GRANITE CITY – Three individuals from around the Riverbend have been charged in separate cases with burglarizing local homes and a Granite City business.

Dustin W. Thebeau, 37, of Granite City, was charged on July 31, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of burglary.

Thebeau reportedly entered a Granite City residence on June 24, 2025 without authority and with the intent to commit a theft. The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Thebeau, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a separate case, 38-year-old Jimmy L. Harrison of Collinsville was also charged with a Class 2 felony count of burglary on July 31, 2025.

Harrison reportedly entered a Wood River residence with the intent to commit a theft on June 26, 2025. He was also ordered released from custody pending trial in the case presented by the Wood River Police Department.

Dennis M. Sinskey, 60, of O’Fallon, Ill., was charged in another separate case on Aug. 1, 2025 with one count of burglary, also a Class 2 felony.

Sinskey is accused of entering a Granite City business in the 2300 block of North Street with the intent to commit a theft on July 5, 2025. The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Sinskey, who was also granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: