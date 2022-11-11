CARROLLTON - Several violent, property crime, and other charges have been filed in Greene County over the past month, according to the most recent Greene County Jail Booking Report from Sheriff Robert McMillen’s office.

Devin A. Krueger, 26, of Staunton, was charged with two counts of residential burglary, one count of burglary, two counts of theft, and two counts of criminal damage to property. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff on Oct. 26 and remains in custody.

Hunter E. Neff, 19, of White Hall, was charged with aggravated battery, assault, resisting a peace officer, criminal trespass to a building, and consumption of liquor by a minor. He was arrested last Friday, Nov. 4 by the Roodhouse Police Department and has since been released on bond.

Heather S. Sullivan, 37, of Roodhouse, was charged with two counts of theft between $10,000-$100,000, as well as a warrant for her arrest in Madison County. She was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff on Oct. 28 and has since been released on bond.

Craig A. Kogel, 39, of Ottumwa, Iowa, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff for aggravated fleeing or eluding an officer, speeding, driving on a revoked/suspended license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was arrested on Nov. 1 and remains in custody.

Sean A. Groves, 26, of Roodhouse, was charged with domestic battery and arrested by the Roodhouse Police Department on Nov. 1 and has since been released on bond.

Travis L. Blakey, 43, of Winchester, was also charged with domestic battery on Oct. 16. He was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff and has since been released on bond.

Kenneth D. Smith, 41, of Winchester, was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff last Wednesday, Nov. 9 on one count of battery and has since been released on bond.

Allen W. Shewmake, 55, of White Hall, was charged with one count of battery by the White Hall Police Department on Nov. 1 and has since been released on bond.

Randy R. Dixon, 57, of Roodhouse, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon by the Roodhouse Police Department. He was arrested on Oct. 12 and has since been released on bond.

Andrew J. Robertson, 18, of White Hall, was charged with reckless driving and criminal damage to property. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Oct. 11 and has since been released on a combination of bond and days credit.

Donald C. Kassing, 27, of Roodhouse, was charged with criminal damage to property last Tuesday, Nov. 8. He was arrested by the Greenfield Police Department and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

