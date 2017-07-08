Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE - Burgers & Brews, an event benefiting Edwardsville's Land of Goshen Community Market, will be held from 6 to 10 tonight, July 8, at the Goshen Market Green in Downtown Edwardsville.

"Burgers & Brews" is a slider contest (using locally-sourced meat and produce from the Goshen Market) between some of Edwardsville's favorite restaurants (Cleveland Heath, 1818 Chophouse, Wang Gang Asian Eats, Peel, and 222 Artisan Bakery). Two pints of Recess Brewery's "Goshen Market Brew" are included in the ticket price.

"This will be the event's second year, and, based on last year's turnout, we're hoping for another sell-out," Emily Morrison, one of the event coordinators, said.

Tickets ($40 day of) can be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets, or at the door.

"It is an incredibly charming evening and restaurants have been so grateful and helpful," Morrison said.

