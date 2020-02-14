



ALTON - Senior forward Kylie Burg led Edwardsville with 16 points, sophomore Sydney Harris chipped in 15, Katelynne Roberts scored 12 points and Ariana Bennett added 10 as the four Tigers players in double figures as Edwardsville won their regular-season finale 88-30 over Alton Thursday night at the Redbirds Nest.

The Tigers jumped out to a 26-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, and never looked back, leading the Redbirds 48-11 at halftime and 75-23 after three quarters, kicking in the running clock rule in the fourth quarter.

Que Love had nine points in the game, her first after becoming the newest member of Edwardsville's 1,000-point club on Tuesday at O'Fallon, Amanda Mills and Macy Silvey each had six points, both Elle Evans and Maria Smith had four points apiece, Jacquelin Anderson had three points, Kaitlyn Morningstar scored two points and Ashlyn Hauk had one point in the game.

The Tigers conclude the regular season 25-1, with a perfect 12-0 in the Southwestern Conference, and will start to play in the IHSA Class 4A regionals next week, leading to the Pekin sectional the week of Feb. 24-28. Their opening opponent is to be announced. The Redbirds finish the regular season 4-24, and also play in an IHSA regional next week, with site and opponent to be announced.

