ALTON - Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Jack Holmes today announced a new head boys soccer coach, replacing Jeremy Sanfilippo.

Holmes said Joe Burchett is the new head boys’ soccer coach at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton. Burchett was the assistant coach this year for Jeremy Sanfilippo, who resigned to spend more time watching his son play collegiate soccer.

"Joe is a dedicated, enthusiastic, and motivated coach with more than 20 years of experience, including a three-year stint as head coach at Belleville Althoff," Holmes said.

Burchett is a member of the National Soccer Coaches Association of America and the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association. He was the Southern Illinois Soccer League Vice President from 2012 to 2014 and the Representative for the Southern Illinois Soccer League & St. Louis Youth Soccer Association from 2004 to 2014.

"He has mentored, instructed and coached well over a hundred players – many of whom have already completed their college soccer careers and some who are currently playing in college," Holmes said. "Joe Burchett played soccer personally from the age of 5 until 18 on select club teams and public high school teams in Illinois. With his experience and credentials, he is highly prepared to dedicate himself to the highest standards of coaching at Marquette Catholic High School."

