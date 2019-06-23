MACOUPIN COUNTY - A Bunker Hill female - Julianne Biro - died in an accident Sunday, June 23, on Illinois Route 159 northbound .34 north of Moulton Road, Macoupin County.

Biro, 23, was driving a 2002 white Chevrolet Trailer Blazer in the single-vehicle accident.

Biro was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday by Coroner Brad Targhetta at 6:36 a.m.

Illinois State Police said Biro’s vehicle skidded across Illinois Route 159 and went off the side of the roadway. Biro’s vehicle struck the ditch embankment and went airborne approximately 140 feet before landing in the front yard of a residence located at 1050 Illinois Route 159. The vehicle then rolled multiple times coming to rest approximately 400 feet where it first struck the embankment and came to rest upside down.

The Bunker Hill Fire/Rescue Department and ambulance responded along with the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police District 18. (ISP District 18 is handling the investigation).

The cause of death and toxicology results are pending. No autopsy is scheduled.

