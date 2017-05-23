IHSA CLASS 1A MARISSA REGIONAL FINAL

BUNKER HILL 2, MARISSA 1: Bunker Hill eliminated Marissa 2-1 in the rain-delayed Class 1A Marissa Regional final Monday, sending the Minutemen to the Greenville College Sectional. Bunker Hill meets Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a semifinal contest, with the final set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

"It was a hard-fought game, Marissa's team came out to play,” Bunker Hill head baseball coach Rick Girth said. “The boys have been working very hard to get a regional championship.

"Carrollton is a good club and we will have to work hard to win against them on Wednesday."

Bunker Hill team members and coaches are: Landon Maedge, Braden Morris, Elijah Dannenbrink, Sean Yates, Chris Alejandro, Trey Pickerill, Coach John Willmon, Austin Yates, Dane Sellars, Jacob Weidner, Ben Kahl, Garrett Heflin, Chase Williams, Storm Coffman, Steven Lebro, A.J. Birdson, Robert Klopmeier, Drew Whitworth and Coach Rick Girth.