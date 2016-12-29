CARLINVILLE - Bunker Hill’s boys basketball team won its seventh game of the season with a big 62-55 win over rival Gillespie on Wednesday in the Carlinville Holiday Tourney.

Dane Sellars led the Minutemen with 20 points, Chase Williams had 18 points and Austin Yates had 11 points. Nick Price had 28 points for Gillespie against Bunker Hill.

Bunker Hill outscored Gillespie 17-11 in the first quarter, but Gillespie rebounded in the second period to outscore the Minutemen 15-10 in the second quarter to make it 27-26 Bunker Hill at the half. Both teams scored 15 points in the third quarter for a 42-41 Bunker Hill lead at the end of three quarters. The Minutemen scored 20 points to Gillespie’s 14 in the final period to make the final margin 62-55.

“We knew going into tonight’s game we were going to have a battle on our hands with Gillespie,” Bunker Hill head coach Jay Goltz said. “We also knew that we would not be able to contain Nick Price. We would do our best, but he can flat out score.

“Our focus was to contain the other four players on the floor and play our game. A few things went our way in the fourth quarter that led to lay ups or free throws which helped us seal this win. We made mistakes, but these are things we are continually working on as a team.”

Bunker Hill plays Hillsboro at 8 tonight for the championship of the Carlinville Holiday Tourney. Gillespie meets Mount Olive for third place at 4:30 on Thursday.

Bunker Hill improves to 7-4 on the season with the win.

Other Carlinville action went as follows:

Hillsboro 48, East Alton-Wood River 33 – The Oilers were paced by Jake Roustio and Hunter Hall with nine points apiece in 48-33 loss to Hillsboro. Steven Fenske led Hillsboro with 22 points.

Mount Olive 63, Carlinville 53 – Mount Olive defeated host Carlinville 63-53 in the Carlinville Holiday Tourney on Wednesday. Carlinville was paced by Adam Walton with 23 points; Ethan Swenson was the top Mount Olive scorer with 15 points.

Staunton 47, Litchfield 33 – Staunton belted Litchfield 47-33 behind Brady Kinder and Ryan Billings leading the team with 14 points each.

