JACKSONVILLE – A night of close-quartered, high-octane action awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series as they finish June in the Prairie State.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet make their debut at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, IL, on Sunday, June 26, battling for $10,000 in a 40-lap CASE Construction Equipment Feature.

Along with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, fans In Illinois will get their first look at the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota. Drivers entered in that event will battle for $4,000.

Leading the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models into Illinois is Series points leader Dennis Erb Jr.—who leads the point standings by 98 over Max Blair.

From Carpentersville, IL, Erb has five wins in 2022, including two World of Outlaws triumphs. He also has nine top-fives and 15 top-10s in 20 races.

Blair holds the second spot as he fends off a fellow rookie Tanner English's challenge. The Centerville, PA driver also has two Series wins this season and two others outside of World of Outlaws competition.

They’ll have to battle another Illinois campaigner, Kyle Hammer. The Clinton, IL driver has two top-fives, including a fifth the last time the Series raced in the Land of Lincoln. He hopes to bring home state fans to their feet with a chance at his first Series victory.

A former Series champion is also hoping to score his first win of 2022 at the 1/4-mile track. Shane Clanton has three top-fives in his last five World of Outlaws starts, bringing momentum back to the Midwest.

The World of Outlaws won't only have to contend with Series rivals, but several regional stars throughout Illinois, as they look to pull the upset and take home the $10,000 prize.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

For the latest on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, make sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and at www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

