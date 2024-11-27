Marquette Explorers vs. Staunton Bulldogs Boys Basketball

ROXANA - Marquette and Staunton squared off in a competitive boys basketball matchup on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in the Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament, but the Bulldogs edged the Explorers 54-44.

Staunton's Bryce Coalson led all scorers with 12 points, while Cameron Golike led Marquette scorers with 11 points. Teammate Jack Rea had nine points and Chase Jones tallied eight points and Cameron Jones six points. Isiah Laux had 10 points for Staunton and Ethan Sharp added nine points.

Coach Cody Best said Marquette will have to play with more urgency on defense and added: "We'll get healthy and I'll get the rotations down. We still have 29 more games to get ready for the post season."

