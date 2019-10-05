BETHALTO - Highland came into Civic Memorial Friday night and dominated the Eagles 64-28 on homecoming night.

Civic Memorial needed a win against Highland to make the playoffs. The Eagles will now have to wait until next week to try that again.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eagles sophomore Kuron Parchman scored three times, two receiving and one rushing 72 yards on a third-quarter hook-and-ladder play, but the Eagles just didn’t generate any key offensive drives, particularly in the first half when they had just 85 yards.

Highland was led by 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior fullback Logan Chandler, who rushed 29 times for 190 yards and five touchdowns.

The 4-2 Eagles will travel to Waterloo next week and play the 1-5 Waterloo Bulldogs.