This is a view on Saturday morning from the old building that was torn down on Broadway near Germania on Friday. ALTON - The old building next to Germania Coffee House on Broadway in Alton is down Saturday morning.

A worker is shown above surveying the remains on Friday. Stutz Excavating is the company in charge of the project. A Stutz Excavating manager said the remnants should be removed on Monday.

The building demolition started Friday morning. Alton Mayor David Goins said late Friday he was glad the building was finally torn down.

"It will be a relief for everybody," he added. "It will be safer for everyone involved. It is a relief it is torn down."

