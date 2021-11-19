SPRINGFIELD - Today, Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Rep. Robin Kelly released a statement following passage of the Build Back Better Act by the U.S. House of Representatives:

“The passage of the Build Back Better Act today is a huge step forward in building an economy that works for everyone. President Biden and Democrats in Congress promised to rebuild the backbone of the country - the middle class - so that this time everyone comes along. We also campaigned on a promise to make government work for working people again. The Build Back Better Act does just that.

“This bill is a transformative investment in climate, care, and kids that will lower the costs of things families depend on, help people get back to work, and grow the economy. This legislation delivers a historic tax cut for tens of millions of middle-class families by extending the expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. The bill will expand affordable childcare, preschool, and care for older Americans. This legislation is the largest effort to combat climate change in history. And we’re expanding affordable health care while reducing premiums for millions of Americans. Plus, the Build Back Better Act will reduce the deficit by finally asking the super-wealthy and corporations to pay their fair share.

“Illinois Democrats are delivering on the promises made when elected to office, improving the lives of Illinois families and moving our country forward. We look forward to a speedy passage in the Senate and a signature from President Biden.”

