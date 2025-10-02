Budzinski Vows To Refuse Pay During Government Shutdown
Budzinski asks for her pay to be withheld during government shutdown, citing need for bipartisan talks and consistent rules for Congress members.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) sent a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of the House of Representatives, requesting that her pay be withheld for the duration of the government shutdown.
Budzinski wrote, “Members of Congress should play by the same rules as the people they represent. Until Congress comes to a bipartisan resolution to this impasse, one that makes whole the workers I represent in Illinois’ 13th District and fully reopens the government, I firmly believe Member pay should be withheld. Washington’s dysfunction is unacceptable, and Illinoisans have had enough. Until both parties come to the table, do their job, and reopen the government, Members of Congress should not receive pay.”
Full text of the letter is available HERE and below:
The Honorable Catherine Szpindor
Chief Administrative Officer
U.S. House of Representatives
Room HB-28, The Capitol
Washington, DC 20515
Dear Ms. Szpindor,
While the federal government continues to experience a shutdown, I request that you withhold my pay as a Member of Congress. Members of Congress should play by the same rules as the people they represent. Until Congress comes to a bipartisan resolution to this impasse, one that makes whole the workers I represent in Illinois’ 13th District and fully reopens the government, I firmly believe Member pay should be withheld.
Washington’s dysfunction is unacceptable, and Illinoisans have had enough. Until both parties come to the table, do their job, and reopen the government, Members of Congress should not receive pay.
I respectfully ask that you withhold my pay until an agreement to reopen the government is signed into law.
