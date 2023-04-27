WASHINGTON — This week, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) joined four Republican colleagues and every House Democrat in voting against partisan legislation that would make harmful across-the-board cuts to federal programs.

The proposal comes as House Republican Leadership continues to hold the full faith and credit of the United States hostage in a political game aimed at forcing cuts on programs that working families rely on every day. Budzinski’s statement can be found below:

“Just like every family in America, it’s critical for Congress to pay its bills. Failure to do so would cause a devastating default on our debt and an economic crisis. It’s profoundly irresponsible for Republican Leadership to hold our economy hostage in an attempt to force harmful cuts on the American people,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “This week, I stood with colleagues on both sides of the aisle in voting against a proposal that would raise costs for hardworking families, set back economic growth and make harmful cuts to border security and law enforcement programs. I stand ready to do the peoples’ business and raise the debt ceiling -- and I urge my colleagues in Republican Leadership to bring a clean bill to the House Floor.”

The proposed cuts would be particularly harmful to families in rural communities who would face higher food prices, reduced access to rural health centers, slowed broadband expansion and reduced rural rental assistance.

The cuts would also hurt our nation’s veterans with reduced access to VA outpatient care facilities, impaired access to telehealth services, longer wait times for benefits and up to 50,000 fewer housing vouchers for homeless veterans.

