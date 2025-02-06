WASHINGTON, DC — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) outlined her key priorities for the upcoming tax package in the 119th Congress by submitting testimony to the House Ways & Means Committee. With the expiration of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) later this year, Congress faces the critical task of shaping the next phase of tax policy. Budzinski is advocating for measures that will not only enhance American competitiveness but also prioritize the needs of working families in her district and across the nation.

“These changes will support American workers, encourage agricultural innovation, and expand apprenticeship opportunities. I championed these initiatives during my first term and I’m excited to continue advocating for them this Congress,” said CongresswomanBudzinski. “I came to Congress to fight for working families. The best way to do that is through a tax code that prioritizes the needs of working people by investing in workforce training programs and supporting emerging American industries in Central and Southern Illinois. I will continue working with the Ways & Means Committee to ensure these efforts are included in the final package and signed into law.”

The priorities Congresswoman Budzinski has submitted to the House Ways & Means Committee are the following:

Boosting America’s Apprenticeship Programs

Provide employers with a $1,500 tax credit for each apprenticeship employee they hire.

Require the Office of Management and Budget to coordinate with federal departments and independent agencies to devise a strategy to reduce wasteful government printing costs for a 10-year period to help offset the cost of the bill.

Eliminating Tax Penalties on Workers

Establish an above-the-line deduction for employees if such deductions are for construction tools, personal protective clothing, and gear or other expenses in connection with their employment.

Rewarding Investments in Biofuels

Maintain and strengthen the 45Z Clean Fuels Tax Credit, which is a tax credit to produce transportation fuels with reduced lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions, like ethanol and biodiesel.

