WASHINGTON — This week, U.S. Representatives Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13) and Michelle Steel (R-CA-45) introduced the Trauma Support and Mental Health in Schools Reauthorization Act — bipartisan legislation to link schools with evidence-based trauma support and mental health care services, improving access for students.

“The United States is facing a youth mental health crisis, but early intervention, improved access to mental health care services and culturally relevant support can save and improve lives,” said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. “I’m proud to introduce bipartisan legislation with Congresswoman Steel that will direct greatly needed resources to communities in need as we work to detect and respond to the mental health challenges we are seeing in our schools and communities in Central and Southern Illinois and around the country.”

“Our young people are growing up in the midst of a new mental health challenge. This legislation is a commonsense, bipartisan solution to ensuring our children and communities have the support they need. By connecting schools, families, and students to critical resources, this legislation can make a real difference in countless lives for years to come,” said Congresswoman Michelle Steel.

The Trauma Support and Mental Health in Schools Reauthorization Act increases funding for school and campus based mental health services. The legislation aims to support school-based service systems, trauma-informed support and mental health service systems as they create programs to provide, develop or improve prevention, screening, referral and treatment and support services to students who are in need of mental health services. The bill also provides additional funding to increase student access to evidence-based, culturally relevant trauma support services and mental health care through established partnerships with community organizations.

Full text of the bill can be found here.

