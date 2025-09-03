WASHINGTON, DC — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement on President Trump’s recent claims around deploying the National Guard to the City of Chicago.

“Every person has the right to feel safe in the community they call home. But deploying the National Guard is not the answer; they are neither trained nor equipped for that role. Not to mention it would be a waste of taxpayer dollars – millions per day.

“If the President truly wanted to tackle crime, he would strengthen our local law enforcement by restoring the very funding he himself has cut. Programs like Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Grants exist to keep neighborhoods safe, yet this administration has stripped them away. At the same time, the Big, Ugly Bill cuts critical support like SNAP and Medicaid, which only fuels greater instability.

“Ultimately, the President’s weaponization of the federal government, especially with recent ICE enforcement, has instilled fear in people’s daily lives. We are a nation of immigrants, yet this administration continues to issue orders that trample on civil liberties and reject due process. These actions are not about safety, they are about intimidation.

“The American people deserve real solutions – not theater. We need investments in our communities, support for our local law enforcement, lower costs, and protection of the democratic norms that safeguard us all. This cannot – and will not – become our new reality.”

