ALTON - Civic Memorial pitcher Sam Buckley threw a six-inning no-hitter, walking one and striking out nine, while Christian Garrett had three hits and drove home a pair of runs. Three players collected two hits each, and Bryer Arview also had a pair of RBIs as the Eagles defeated Alton 10-0 in a baseball game played at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday afternoon.

The win puts CM's record at 3-2 for the young season, while the Redbirds are now 1-3 for the campaign.

The Eagles scored single runs in both the second and third innings, twice more in the fourth, and climaxed the game with a six-run sixth inning to give them the win via the 10-run rule.

Garrett led the CM attack with his three hits and two RBIs, while both Noah Peterson and August Frankford had two hits and an RBI each, Carter Braun had a pair of hits, Arview had a hit and two RBIs, Justin Banovs, Kale Hawk and Josh Teems all had hits and Jacob Flowers also drove home a run.

Buckley kept the Alton hitters off-balance all day, with his nine strikeouts, only allowing a walk to Miles Windmiller as the only Redbird baserunner of the day. Scott Bartow started on the mound and pitched four innings, walking three and fanning two, while Quillan Taylor pitched for one-and-a-third innings. walking two and striking out two and Aaron Wooten threw two-thirds of an inning, walking one and striking out one.

The Eagles play at Piasa Southwestern on Tuesday afternoon, then host Breese Mater Dei Catholic on Wednesday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m., then host Metro-East Lutheran in a single game on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

The Redbirds play at Hazelwood West on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., then host two games on Saturday, going up against Plano at 10 a.m., then meeting up against Roxana at 2 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

