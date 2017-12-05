BETHALTO - Susan Buchanan, who plays both in the outfield/third base for Civic Memorial High School, recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.

Buchanan is a 5-8, player and described Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., as a place where she can fulfill her dreams of getting a good education and playing softball. She hit over the .300 mark for CM last year.

She said she looks forward to her senior season at CM.