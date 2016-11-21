Brysin Micheal Anderson Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Brysin Micheal Anderson Parents: Jacqueline Shaw and Brian Anderson of Alton Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz Birth Length: 19 ½ inches Article continues after sponsor message Time : 7:56 Date: November 10, 2016 Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s Siblings: Donovin Moore (8); Makayla Dial (14); Brianna Anderson (13); Jay’San Anderson (8) Grandparents: Evelyn Shaw, East Alton; Bura Robinson, Alton; The late Harry Anderson Sr. and Betty Hamel of Alton Great Grandparents: Ruth Robinson, Godfrey More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Jeremy Housewright, TNI, and More! Trending