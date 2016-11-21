Name:  Brysin Micheal Anderson

Parents:  Jacqueline Shaw and Brian Anderson of Alton

Birth weight:  7 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length:  19 ½ inches

Time :  7:56

Date:  November 10, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Donovin Moore (8); Makayla Dial (14); Brianna Anderson (13); Jay’San Anderson (8)

Grandparents: Evelyn Shaw, East Alton; Bura Robinson, Alton; The late Harry Anderson Sr. and Betty Hamel of Alton

Great Grandparents:  Ruth Robinson, Godfrey

