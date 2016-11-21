Brysin Micheal Anderson
Name: Brysin Micheal Anderson
Parents: Jacqueline Shaw and Brian Anderson of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 19 ½ inches
Time : 7:56
Date: November 10, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Donovin Moore (8); Makayla Dial (14); Brianna Anderson (13); Jay’San Anderson (8)
Grandparents: Evelyn Shaw, East Alton; Bura Robinson, Alton; The late Harry Anderson Sr. and Betty Hamel of Alton
Great Grandparents: Ruth Robinson, Godfrey
