Bryan Adams Coming To Enterprise Center This Summer
ST. LOUIS - Famed musician and singer-songwriter Bryan Adams announced his 2023 So Happy It Hurts Tour with iconic group Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Produced by Live Nation, the notable run will hit 26 cities across the U.S. this summer, with stops in New York City, Boston, Tampa, Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco and more. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 6 in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena and wraps on Thursday, August 3 in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena.
The upcoming tour is in support of Bryan Adams’ 15th studio album, “So Happy It Hurts,” which was released March 11, 2022 via BMG. “So Happy It Hurts” is also nominated for Best Rock Performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy awards, taking place this Sunday, February 5.
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3rd at 12pm local time. Check your local event listings on ticketmaster.com for more information.
SO HAPPY IT HURTS 2023 TOUR DATES:
Tue Jun 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Wed Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Jun 09 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Jun 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Jun 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *
Tue Jun 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Wed Jun 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Jun 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sat Jun 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sun Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Tue Jun 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live *
Wed Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Wed Jun 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Thu Jun 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Jul 02 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Mon Jul 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Jul 06 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Jul 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
Tue Jul 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Jul 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Fri Jul 28 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Sat Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Jul 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wed Aug 02 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Thu Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
* Non-Live Nation Date
About Bryan Adams
Bryan Adams has the reputation of being one the most exciting live musicians in the world. His energetic vocals and stage presence have proven to entertain for over 40 years.
With 17 studio albums, and four new studio albums in 2022 including, “So Happy It Hurts” (nominated for a Grammy) and “Pretty Woman – The Musical”. In addition to Classic pt. I and pt. II, which feature new recordings of his greatest hits, released digitally and in ATMOS with Platoon, are also available physically with BMG.
His songwriting has garnered him numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award and 20 Juno Awards.
Bryan Adams is a Canadian singer/songwriter who will be playing the USA, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand and more, all in 2023.
For more information on Bryan Adams please visit:
About Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Joan Jett grew up during a time when rock ‘n’ roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys’ club right off its hinges. After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover." With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Joan Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide.
As a producer, she has overseen seminal albums by Bikini Kill, and the Germs' LA punk masterpiece ‘GI.’ Jett and co-founder Kenny Laguna (her longtime producer and music partner) founded Blackheart from the trunk of Kenny’s Cadillac after countless rejections from no less than 23 labels. 40 years later, Blackheart is a thriving entertainment company producing music, film and television, and continues to champion emerging bands. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts continue touring the globe with headlining shows alongside fellow rock legends like The Who, Green Day, Heart, and Foo Fighters. After two COVID-19 postponements, the group returned to the road during summer 2022 for The Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison. 'Bad Reputation,' a documentary about Jett's life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and is now available for streaming.
For more information on Joan Jett, please visit:
About Live Nation Entertainment
