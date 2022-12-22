BRUSSELS - The Brussels Ferry and Kampsville Ferry have been closed, IDOT District 8 announced Thursday evening because of the winter storm.

IDOT urged people traveling into or out of the area to please consider the Joe Page Bridge, or Kampsville Ferry for access/egress to/from Calhoun County.

The Kampsville Ferry made an announcement that because of ice flow in the Illinois River, it was closed on Friday.

There is no indication when either ferry will reopen, but Riverbender.com will publish it when it occurs.

