COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation Friday afternoon announces additional road closures due to flooding within District 8: Brussels Ferry (due to Calhoun County Highway 1 being flooded); Illinois Route 100 from Illinois 3 to Ski Lift Road in Grafton; and Kaskaskia Street and Illinois Route 3 Truck Bypass (Water Street) Kaskaskia.

IDOT said it will continue monitoring state roadways in the affected areas of Illinois.

"Flooding has, or based upon current hydrological forecasts will, require closure of state highways and ferries along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers," IDOT said. "Over the next several days, we will provide updates, as warranted, when developments occur. Traffic control devices and directional signage, including dynamic message boards, have been deployed to guide motorists safely around major closures. Travelers are advised to consider alternate routes or allow additional time to travel known flood-prone areas."

Regardless, all motorists are urged to be patient, reduce speed and exercise added caution throughout the Metro East region – as traffic patterns and travel times will likely be affected. Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website:

http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/.

