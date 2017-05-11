HARDIN - The Brussels Ferry opened at midday Thursday, Calhoun Sheriff William Heffington said.

“There is some mud and water on the pavement, so please be careful” said the Calhoun Sheriff’s office in a Facebook post early Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Heffington: “It will help out a bunch of people and shorten the time to work for some. It will also save some fuel for a lot of workers.”

The sheriff said things are starting to return to some sense of normalcy in Calhoun County.

“The Golden Eagle Ferry may be out a little while longer with the water in the bottom flats. We don’t seem to have too much damage from the flood,” he said. “There is still a little mud on the roads and highway workers are putting up signs that say that.”

All photos in this article were taken by Alison Godar on Friday, May 5, 2017.

