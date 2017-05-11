A wall of gravel and plastic located in the parking lot of the Riverdock Restaurant in Hardin, to combat recent flooding. (Photos by Alison Godar)HARDIN - The Brussels Ferry opened at midday Thursday, Calhoun Sheriff William Heffington said.

“There is some mud and water on the pavement, so please be careful” said the Calhoun Sheriff’s office in a Facebook post early Thursday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Sheriff Heffington: “It will help out a bunch of people and shorten the time to work for some. It will also save some fuel for a lot of workers.”

The sheriff said things are starting to return to some sense of normalcy in Calhoun County.

“The Golden Eagle Ferry may be out a little while longer with the water in the bottom flats. We don’t seem to have too much damage from the flood,” he said. “There is still a little mud on the roads and highway workers are putting up signs that say that.”

Article continues after sponsor message

All photos in this article were taken by Alison Godar on Friday, May 5, 2017.

More like this:

Calhoun County Woman Arrested For False Report To 911
Apr 11, 2025
Jerseyville Man Charged With Multiple Offenses After Domestic Incident
Apr 11, 2025
Driver Charged with Aggravated DUI Following November Calhoun County Crash
Apr 7, 2025
Calhoun County State’s Attorney Files Criminal Complaints Against Carrollton Man
Apr 7, 2025
Swift Action Saves Life In Batchtown Fire Incident
Mar 27, 2025

 