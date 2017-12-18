Listen to the story

BRUSSELS - Brussels slipped by Calhoun’s boys basketball team 51-48 in the annual Crate Game Friday night at Brussels.

Calhoun led 18-16 at the end of one, but Brussels slipped ahead 30-24 at the half, then Calhoun dominated the third, outscoring Brussels 16-7. In the final frame, Brussels outscored Calhoun 14-8 for the final of 51-48.

Drew Baalman led Calhoun with 12 points and Corey Nelson added 10, while Richard Hart contributed 8.

Kiel led Brussels with 15 points; H. Klaas added 13 points.

Calhoun’s boys, 2-4 overall, play again at Brown County. Varsity action starts at 7:30 p.m.

Brussels 51, Calhoun 48



Calhoun 18. 6. 16. 8. 48

Brussels 16. 14. 7. 14. 51

Scoring

Calhoun- Richard Hart 8, Ty Bick 7,Chandler Sievers 6 , Drew Baalman 12 , Corey Nelson 10 , Ben Eberlin 3, Blake Schumann 2

Brussels- L. Hoemmen 4, S Kiel 15, H. Klaas 13, D. Klaas 9, A Hoemann 7, Stephens 3

3 pointers

Calhoun 3 (Baalman 2, Bick 1)

Brussels 7 (Hoemann 2, S Kiel 4, Stephens 1)

Fouls

Calhoun 19 (Hart)

Brussels 14

