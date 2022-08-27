ALTON - Bruce Egelhoff is announcing his campaign for the Madison County Board District #9.

Retirement from a long career in sales will allow Bruce the free time to give back to Alton and Madison County.

Bruce also owns and manages a long-standing residential real estate investment company with his partner, John Meehan. They are responsible for the restoration of over thirty properties in Upper Alton.

After representing his constituents, his driving ambition for Alton and Madison County is to maximize the opportunities for economic development, job creation, and the preservation of housing stock.

For additional information, you can follow Bruce on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or you can contact him directly at https://www.facebook.com/bruceegelhoff