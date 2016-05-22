CHARLESTON – LaJarvia Brown and the Alton Redbirds girls’ team made history on Saturday at the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet, capturing second place and bringing home a large trophy for the first time.

Brown won four state medals, two first places, winning the triple jump in a meet record 42-1.75, and the 100 high hurdles in 13.89, also both school records. She was second in the long jump (19-2.5) and third in the 300 low hurdles (43.47). Katie Mans was seventh in the high jump, clearing 5-6 an d Chayvon Buckingham was 12th in the shot put, throwing 38-9.75. Chicago Heights Bloom’s Hannah Morris won the long jump with one a half inch longer than Brown at 19-3.

Brown broke a triple jump mark held by Decatur MacArthur’s Deana Simmons of 41-5 in 1995.

Alton High coach Terry Mitchell said capturing second place at state is a dream come true.

“All my coaching career I wanted to come home with a trophy for the state finals and we did today,” Mitchell said. “These girls – LaJarvia, Katie Mans, Chayvon Buckingham and Jewell Wagner are special.”

Brown described the trophy as “beautiful and huge.” She said it was such a special way to cap her career as a Redbird on the state stage. Brown was a IHSA State Track and Field Meet participant four years in a row.

Lincoln-Way East, which piled up 83 points to defend its Class 3A state championship, then Alton finished second with 37 points. Hinsdale Central and Oswego East, who tied for third with 30 points. Brown scored 35 of the points with her individual places.

