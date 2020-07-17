EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has selected Matt Brown as director of purchases following a national search. Brown assumed his responsibilities effective July 1.

Brown brings a wealth of procurement experience in the state of Illinois, most recently as a portfolio manager with the Department of Central Management Services. His experience also includes administering all of the procurement functions for the office of the Illinois Secretary of State for more than two years as state purchasing officer.

“Matt’s background is impressive not only in purchasing administration, but also as an author contributing to the procurement code and its rules since their inception,” said Director of Financial Affairs Rich Hampton. “I am pleased that the search committee was successful in the formidable task of replacing Shelly Albert, who retired after a distinguished 33-year career in SIUE Purchasing.”

“At its core the purchasing function serves customer departments by providing acquisition of low cost or a best value for goods and services,” Brown said. “I believe that we must also strive to help our customer departments achieve their best along the way. I’m looking forward to achieving both of these in service to SIUE.”

“On behalf of Vice Chancellor for Administration Rich Walker, I would like to thank search committee members Bev Bevineau, Kim Labonte, Craig Holan and Teresa Shipton for their valuable insight and flexibility working through this process during this unusual work environment,” Hampton said.

