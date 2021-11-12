ST. LOUIS – SIUE men's soccer defender(Rawstenstall, England) and midfielder(Alizira, Spain) both earned spots on the All-Missouri Valley Conference teams released Thursday by the league.

Both were selected to the All-MVC second team.

Broughton finished second on the team in scoring with nine points, while tying for the team lead with four goals, which also was tied for sixth in the MVC. He netted the game-winning goal in season finale, Nov. 6 at Drake helping SIUE secure No. 3 seed in the MVC Tournament.

Palacin finished third on the team in scoring with eight points. He tied for second on the team with three goals. He scored the game-tying goal at Saint Louis, securing a draw for the Cougars, one of only three teams to draw with SLU this year.

The Cougars finished their season at 6-10-2 overall and 4-6 in Missouri Valley play. The Cougars fell in the conference tournament Tuesday night at Korte Stadium.

