ALTON – It’s not uncommon for a dad to coach their kids' baseball team. It happens all the time while growing up whether it be tee-ball, little league, or club. It’s a little rarer to be able to see a dad coach two of his sons at the high school level.

That’s what Marquette Catholic High School baseball coach Tim Fahnestock gets to do. His son Charlie is a junior and Will is just a freshman, meaning that the three will get to go at it again next season. The brother combination of Charlie and Will Fahnestock are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athletes of the Month for Marquette Catholic.

“I mean, I love it being able to play with your brother and your dad,” Charlie said after an 8-7 comeback win over Granite City. “It’s a great feeling.”

Will, being two years younger had it a little more difficult growing up.

“He was more of his coach than me, but I always played up and just tried to learn as much as I could,” Will said.

Not all freshmen get to play varsity baseball, and it’s not just because dad is head coach, it’s because he’s got the skill to back it up. He wasn’t in the game against Granite City, but still helped out his team any way he knew how whether it be grabbing foul balls or warming up pitchers in the bullpen.

“I feel grateful to be on varsity my freshman year and do whatever I can to provide for this team even if I’m not the starter,” Will said.

In the game against Granite City on Monday (May 9) the Explorers trailed 6-0 after three innings. They battled back though in a dramatic fashion.

Charlie’s solo home run in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at 6-6. It was his first home run of the season.

“I was in the outfield, and I was imagining it,” Charlie said about the game-tying run. “It’s what everybody thinks of, hitting that long ball. So, I got that first pitch high, and I took advantage of it.”

His dad couldn’t believe it. When the coach was asked if he expected his son to hit it out of the park he said no and laughed.

“I’m thinking we need to get runners on,” he said. “Earlier, I had him bunt to get on. He made good contact and got the ball in play, and I was surprised on a windy night like this that it went, but hats off to Charlie, he had a great game.”

The Explorers went on to win that game 8-7 and improve their record to 19-11.

The Fahnestock men will be back in action soon as they have four games before postseason play.

