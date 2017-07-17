Brooks World's Largest Catsup Bottle Festival & Car Show announce Tangy Taste Test winners
July 17, 2017
COLLINSVILLE - Organizers have announced the winners of the Brooks Ketchup Tangy Taste Test, featured as part of the Brooks World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival & Car Show in Collinsville on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The winners are listed below:
- Susan Schmidt of St. Jacob, IL
- Jean Destringer of Pocahontas, IL
- Skylar Noell of Collinsville, IL
- Jason McFalls of Fairview Heights, IL
- Evan Holden of St. Louis, MO
- Valerie Hancock of Fairview Heights, IL
- Karen Fuene of Belleville, IL
- Jerry Brooks of Farmington, MO
- Andrew Lilienkamp of Collinsville, IL
- Jeanie Probst of Collinsville, IL
- Helen Milito of Springfield, IL
- Glenna Edwards of Edgewood, KY
- Destiny Blake of Pittsburgh, PA
- Maggie Campbell of Bridgeton, MO
- Steve Kitsch of Collinsville, IL
- Kathy Holtgrave of O’Fallon, IL
- M.K. Dashke of Caseyville, IL
- Cathie Kimmie of Pocahontas, IL
- Kirk Hancock of O’Fallon, IL
