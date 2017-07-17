Volunteers Tanner Zbinden and Josh Miller, both of Highland, work the Brooks ketchup Tangy Taste Test booth during the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival in Collinsville on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Participants are served four different brands of ketchup and asked to identify which is the Brooks brand.

COLLINSVILLE - Organizers have announced the winners of the Brooks Ketchup Tangy Taste Test, featured as part of the Brooks World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival & Car Show in Collinsville on Sunday, July 9, 2017. The winners are listed below:

  • Susan Schmidt of St. Jacob, IL
  • Jean Destringer of Pocahontas, IL
  • Skylar Noell of Collinsville, IL
  • Jason McFalls of Fairview Heights, IL
  • Evan Holden of St. Louis, MO
  • Valerie Hancock of Fairview Heights, IL
  • Karen Fuene of Belleville, IL
  • Jerry Brooks of Farmington, MO
  • Andrew Lilienkamp of Collinsville, IL
  • Jeanie Probst of Collinsville, IL
  • Helen Milito of Springfield, IL
  • Glenna Edwards of Edgewood, KY
  • Destiny Blake of Pittsburgh, PA
  • Maggie Campbell of Bridgeton, MO
  • Steve Kitsch of Collinsville, IL
  • Kathy Holtgrave of O’Fallon, IL
  • M.K. Dashke of Caseyville, IL
  • Cathie Kimmie of Pocahontas, IL
  • Kirk Hancock of O’Fallon, IL

Winners of the adult Hot Dogs Smothered-In-Ketchup Eating Contest were (left) Kyle Hanner, of St. Louis, and (right) Brandon Clark, of Cahokia at the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival in Collinsville on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Each ate 13 hot dogs smothered in Brooks ketchup in the 3 minute time limit.

Volunteers Josh Miller of Highland and Dave Bareither of Matoon are all set up and ready to serve at the Brooks ketchup Tangy Taste Test booth during the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival in Collinsville on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Participants are served four different brands of ketchup and asked to identify which is the Brooks brand.

Giant beach balls helped entertain 3-year-old Ari Nanni of Chicago, and 3-year-old Jonas Croke of Springfield, as Ari’s mother Heather Nanni of Chicago keeps an eye on things during the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival in Collinsville on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

