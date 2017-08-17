Name: Brooklyn Paige Long

Parents: Kayla Johnson and Zachary Long of Grafton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 11 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 6:26 PM

Date: August 8, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Sandra Long, St. Louis, MO; Richard Long, House Springs, MO; Kelly Thomas, House Springs, MO; Lucky Johnson, Jerseyville, IL; Stephanie Monroe, Jerseyville, IL; Kathy Tepen, John Tepen, Michael, IL

