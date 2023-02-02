Shown from left to right, are Mrs. Barnett, the nominating teacher, Brooke Young, the student, and her parents Stephanie and Ed Young.EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Brooke Young with the Student of the Month Award for the month of January. Brooke Young was nominated by Honors Chemistry teacher Melissa Barnett at Edwardsville High School.

Brooke is the daughter of Stephanie and Edward Young and is an exemplary student at Edwardsville High. Brooke is an Illinois State Scholar and a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta, the Math Honor Society.

Brooke has a passion for science and hopes to continue pursuing a career in STEM by going to college for a major in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering. Alongside her academic interests, Brooke also enjoys swimming, reading, traveling, and peer-to-peer tutoring.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship.

The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

