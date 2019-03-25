JERSEYVILLE - Brooke Tuttle, a softball/basketball star and exceptional student from Jersey Community High School has received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis was on hand at Jersey Community High School on Thursday morning to present Tuttle the official commendation.

Tuttle was extremely excited about the honor and said it has been one of her dreams.

“I was telling my teachers I received a call from Congressman Davis and I almost had to check to make sure it was him,” she laughed. “I was so excited about it.”

Brooke was awarded the Scholastic Athlete of the Year Award on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Awards Banquet at Lewis & Clark Community College.

While at JCHS, Brooke was 17th in the IHSA State Golf Tournament, a cheerleader, plus a girls basketball star and now a key member of the softball team.



Brooke is the daughter of Brad and Kristine Tuttle of Jerseyville and will pursue a degree in cybersecurity and play softball at West Point.

Rep. Davis said they try to ensure the military academies get the best and brightest and he said he knows Brooke Tuttle is one of them.

“We go to them and want to put people in front of them who are invested in the program,” he said. “We do this on how they present themselves. Jersey has had several nominated to the military academies in recent years and should be proud of that.”

