EDWARDSVILLE - Brooke Tolle, a senior pitcher and outfielder for the Edwardsville High girls softball team, signed a letter of intent to play for Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo., in a ceremony held Wednesday evening at the high school.

Tolle, who's currently hitting .600 on the season with one home run and five RBIs and it 1-1 in the circle with a save, allowing only one hit and walking one while striking out 12, is a player who will bring something different to the Eagles, a top team in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, the small school version of the NCAA.

"I think I will bring something maybe a little different than they've seen before," Tolle said during an interview that followed the ceremony. And when asked what she believed her strengths as a player were, Tolle didn't hesitate.

"I would say passion," Tolle said. "You know, the love for the game. I always want to be doing it, getting better and trying harder and harder every day."

Tolle's decision to sign with the Eagles was factored in by the team's coaching staff, along with many other factors that tipped the scales towards CMU.

"Oh my gosh, there were so many things," Tolle said. "First of all, they have three really amazing coaches. Pat and Gene Reardon, and then, Jonathan (Lynch), the pitching coach. And then, their campus is gorgeous. They have great facilities for education and for sports. Their athletic program is really, really strong. I think their team is 11th in the country right now for NAIA, which is very impressive."

The academic side of the school was also important to Tolle as well.

"Yes, very," Tolle said. "They have all the programs that I want. They've had girls do really, really well in their program, along with education, so I'm very excited.

Tolle is planning on majoring in biology, and is somewhere between both physical therapy and veterinary science. She also considered Jefferson College in Union, Mo., as well as Southwestern Illinois College and Lewis and Clark Community College before choosing Central Methodist.

Edwardsville softball coach Lori Blade is very proud of Tolle and also knows what she'll bring to the Eagles in the spring of 2023.

"I'm really proud of her, that's for sure," Blade said. "Just her overall athleticism, her ability to play pitching, of course, but also playing an awfully good third base and a really good bat as well."

Tolle will also bring some intangibles to the CMU team, the same as she does for Edwardsville.

"She will," Blade said. "And a little bit of speed on the bases, too. She's just a good athlete all the way around."

Being able to play multiple positions is one of Tolle's strongest suits as well, a trait that will come in handy in college.

"Probably her ability to play multiple positions more than anything," Blade said. "I wish she had the confidence in her pitching that I have in it," she said with a smile. "She did that, she would just dominate. I think she's so talented and could be just that really special pitcher, but she's going to be a good addition to any program. They're going to get a good one in her."

Blade also agreed the academic side is also very important as well.

"Yes, absolutely," Blade said. "The girls, that's important to them and they try to find a good match, not just athletically, but also on the academic side in what they're going to major in."

The Tigers are beginning to turn things around after a tough loss on opening day to Freeburg, and Blade feels that the team is becoming more confident every day.

"Well, it was a good game with Freeburg," Blade said, "we just had one tough inning and we've bounced back and the kids are getting a little bit more confident and getting more games under their belt, feel more confident in what they're doing. But we just need the weather to turn to where it's a little bit more nicer on a more consistent basis."

When it comes to Tolle's contributions to the Tigers' program, Blade will remember her for one very good contribution.

"You know what? Same as what they're getting," Blade said. "The athletic kid that, when she's not pitching, she's going to be at third and if she's not doing either one, it's tough to keep her bat out of the lineup. So she's just a good, all-around player and that's because of her athleticism."

Blade also knows that the Tigers' loss will be the Eagles' gain, and she's looking ahead to the remainder of the season with Tolle making a big contribution.

"We are," Blade said. "We're hoping that we get another good few months out of her and then make a good little run and then, wish her well. She'll be ready to go to the next level."

Tolle hopes to accomplish much at CMU and is looking ahead to the new challenges.

"I hope that I will end up helping them," Tolle said. "I really hope I bring something new."

Tolle also agreed that the Tigers have turned things around since the opening loss to the Midgets, and is looking ahead to the rest of the season.

"I know our first game wasn't very good," Tolle said, "but our team has really turned it around and I expect really big things for Edwardsville this year. We have so much talent."

Tolle is also looking ahead to going out on as high a note as possible with the Tigers.

"Yep, for sure," Tolle said. "State all the way!," she said with a smile and laugh.

