Our Love Story:

The Couple: Brooke "Babe and Kenneth "Love" from Cottage Hills

Date Met/Started Dating: November 11, 2017

Briefly Describe First Date: We drove down the river road.

Date Married: October 21, 2023

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Riding motorcycles, hanging out with our nieces and nephews, going to the movies, and camping.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication, praying for each other, always stay dating each other.