Brooke & Kenneth's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Brooke "Babe and Kenneth "Love" from Cottage Hills
Date Met/Started Dating: November 11, 2017
Briefly Describe First Date: We drove down the river road.
Date Married: October 21, 2023
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Riding motorcycles, hanging out with our nieces and nephews, going to the movies, and camping.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communication, praying for each other, always stay dating each other.