ALTON - Metro-East Lutheran graduate Erik Broekemeier continued swinging a hot bat for the Alton River Dragons, going 2-4 with a pair of RBIs, while Kyle Athmer struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings on the mound as Alton snapped a five-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Quincy Gems in a Prospect League game played Sunday evening at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

The win improves the River Dragons’ record to 5-6, now in third place in the Prairie Land division of the Western Conference by a half-game over the fourth place Jackson, Tenn. Rockabillys and a half-game behind second place Thrillville Thrillbillies of Marion and remain five-and-a-half games behind the division leading and undefeated Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo., now 10-0.

Quincy started the game off with a run in the second before Alton scored four times in the third, highlighted by a RBI single by Broekemeier. The Gems got a run back in the fourth to cut the lead to 4-2 but the Dragons responded in the bottom of the sixth, then added two more in the seventh. Quincy scored single runs in the eighth and ninth innings, but the Dragons held on for the 7-4 win.

To go along with Broekemeier's two hit, two RBI game for Alton, Bryce Zupan, a Civic Memorial graduate, also had two hits. Dylan Mass, Victor Heredia and R. J. LoRocca all had hits and RBIs, Brayden Caskey and Jake O'Steen each had a hit and both A.J. Pabst and Tyson Greene drove in a run each.

Athmer went 5 2/3 innings on the mound for the River Dragons and struck out seven to gain the win, while Colin Hawkins retired the only batter he faced in the sixth, Dimitri Ivetec went two innings and fanned four and Luke Gasser pitched the ninth, striking out one.

Alton and Quincy conclude their brief two-game set at Lloyd Hopkins Field Monday night at 6:35 p.m., and after an off-day on Tuesday, Alton continues its home stand with a game against Jackson on Wednesday, meet Thrillville on Thursday, face the Terre Haute, Ind., REX on Friday and meet the Rockabillys on Saturday to finish the home stand. All games are set to start at 6:35 p.m. from Lloyd Hopkins Field.

