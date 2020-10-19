

ALTON - Broderick Smith, Alton High School and Jacob Roth, Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month of October 2020 by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at the Monday, October 5, 2020 meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Broderick Smith is the son of Eithan and Brandy Smith of Alton. He is currently ranked number one in the senior class.

Brody has been named as an Illinois State Scholar and an “A” Student by the Post-Dispatch. He has been on the High Honor Roll at Alton High School and the President’s List at Lewis and Clark Community College. He is a member of the National Honor Society.

He is the Vice-President of the Rocketry Club and manages the electronics team for this organization. He is also a member of several other clubs or teams at AHS, including the Scholar Bowl Team, the Chess Club, the Robotics Team, Saturday Scholars, the Physics Club and Mathletes and the Soccer Team.

Brody has volunteered for the Special Olympics Flag Football Team and at the St. Ambrose Applefest. He has organized a Rocketry workshop for middle school students and he has tutored College Students With his family, he has served Thanksgiving dinners at the Community Hope Center.

After attending Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, Brody became very interested in Aerospace Engineering. He is planning on obtaining a Bachelors and Masters degrees in this field. He is leaning toward Stanford as his college of choice for their dual degree program.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jacob Thomas Roth is the son of Jennifer and Thomas Roth. He is currently a senior

at Marquette Catholic High School. During his four years at Marquette, he has participated in Student Council, Interact Club, Campus Ministry, Breast Cancer Awareness Club, Art Club, Student Ambassador Club, Student Athletic Committee as well as played on the Soccer, Bowling, Swim, and Track and Field teams. On top of that, Jake solely started the boys volleyball program at Marquette Catholic High School and co-founded “Explorers for Life”, a club dedicated to upholding the dignity of all human life. His leadership roles include being Class President throughout all of high school and assuming the role of Student Council President his senior year, Interact President for the two years of this club’s existence at Marquette, Captain of the volleyball team, and National Honor Society Chair.

In his free time, Jake plays Club volleyball in St. Louis for “High Performance” all year round, and works at Shivers Frozen Custard, Summers-Port Swimming Club, as well as independently runs his own lawn service around the Godfrey Area, while also having taken summer courses at Saint Louis University, his latest being Physics. Some of his achievements include High Honor Roll all four years, St. Louis Post Dispatch Average “A” Student, Board of Directors Fine Arts Award recipient, National Honors Society, and Lewis and Clark Dean's list. He has accumulated around 180+ service hours and only wishes to further give back to the community that has greatly shaped him into the young man he is today.

In the future, Jake hopes to attend Vassar College and major in Biochemistry with a minor in Mathematics where he will continue onto a Pre-Dentistry track to one day become an Orthodontist.

Each student was presented with the Student of the Month plaque by club president, Andy Bowen.

More like this: