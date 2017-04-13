EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week's honoree is baseball player Brock Weimer. A sophomore from Edwardsville, Illinois, Weimer is pursuing a degree in business economics and finance and holds a grade point average of 3.791.

A starting catcher for the Cougars, Weimer holds a .333 batting average with a team-leading nine home runs and 33 runs batted in. He recorded his second two-home run game Tuesday against Bradley after previously completing the feat March 17th at Tennessee Tech.

SIUE baseball has a 17-15 record and next heads to Morehead State for a three-game series against the Eagles beginning Thursday.