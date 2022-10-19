ALTON - Brittani Melton of the Lab is Alton Memorial Hospital’s October Employee of the Month. She received the award on Oct. 18 from AMH President Dave Braasch and Lab supervisor Melissa Crouch.

According to the nomination, “Brittani is one of the hardest-working individuals I have ever met. She takes on many responsibilities in the lab. She is the go-to person for questions regarding send-out testing, is the backup for the Blood Bank department, prepares slides for thyroid FNAs and bone marrow biopsies, and keeps track of positive COVID tests for the state. Brittani is very knowledgeable in all departments and helps train new employees and students. Although usually ‘unseen,’ she is a true example of excellent patient care.”

