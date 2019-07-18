ALTON – Highlighting the important work that Boys and Girls Clubs do across the state of Illinois, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, visited the Alton Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday to meet and tour with staff, learn more about the club’s work and to read with local youth.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Alton Boys and Girls Club does amazing work for this community, providing secure and encouraging environments to help children grow and learn. Local children can go to play sports, do homework, receive mentorship, get lunch, play games, and most importantly be safe and productive,” said Bristow. “Having the opportunity to sit down and talk with the staff and youth provided a lot of valuable feedback about the situations many children face. I look to our Boys and Girls Clubs as partners in my district and an asset that we cannot take for granted. I had a great time getting to read to and talk with our youth enrolled in programs, and I am thankful to them for letting me have the opportunity.”

Boys & Girls Clubs in Illinois annually serve over 60,000 youth in the state, providing safe spaces for youth development and learning, along with mentors and role models to help them become responsible, caring citizens.

More like this: