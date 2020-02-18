ALTON – In an effort to encourage local engagement in the legislative process, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D- Alton, will be hosting a Witness Slip Seminar at Senior Services Plus, located at 2603 N. Rogers Ave. on February 24, 2020, at 6 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity for local residents to learn about an additional way to voice their opinions on legislative issues,” said Bristow. “Witness slips are a vital tool that legislators use when considering the positive or negative aspects and impacts that legislation can have.”

Witness slips are a record of residents’ and groups’ positions on certain bills. They allow legislators to see proponents and opponents of proposed legislation. Witness slips are an essential part of the legislative process and can be filed electronically for any bill that will be heard in a House committee. Such slips are directly entered into the official record during committee hearings.

“Witness slips allow one’s voice to be heard by the entire Illinois General Assembly,” said Bristow. “I appreciate hearing from my local residents and organizations through emails and phone calls, and witness slips are another way that people’s opinions can be made public and voiced on state issues and pieces of legislation.”

