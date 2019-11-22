ALTON. – To help area residents potentially lower the cost of their utility bills during the cold winter months, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be teaming up with the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) to host Utility Bill Clinics on Nov. 25 in Alton and on Dec. 2 in Granite City.

“As temperatures drop during the winter months, residents will start to see their utility bills rise,” said Bristow. “These clinics can help ensure residents are not overpaying for their utilities this winter or to help avoid any hidden fees or unneeded charges that may have been placed on them by utility companies.”

Bristow will be hosting two Utility Bill Clinics with CUB:

Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Services Plus: 2603 N Rodgers Ave in Atlon

Dec. 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Granite City Township Hall: 2060 Delmar Ave. in Granite City

Utility bill experts from CUB will be on hand to review utility and phone bills and to explain possible charges or offer suggestions that could save residents money on their bills. This is a free event, and residents should bring copies of their phone, water and utility bills. Space to attend the clinic is limited, and RSVPs are strongly recommended.

“Events like these help local citizens and families keep more money in their pockets by avoiding excess charges or paying for charges or items that they do not need,” Bristow said. “This helps protect local consumers and offers a thorough review of a utility bill by experts who can provide information for residents save money during these high usage months.”

Residents can RSVP by calling the Citizens Utility Board at 800-669-5556 or email events@citizensutilityboard.org using the subject line, “Alton 11/25” or “Granite City 12/2.”

