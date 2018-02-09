ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, will be partnering with the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) on Wed., March 7 to host a Utility Bill Clinic at the Bethalto Senior Citizens Center on 100 E. Central Street in Bethalto from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm.

“We have all experienced stress after looking at increases on our utility bills, especially in the winter months,” said Bristow. “This clinic will help check if there are any billing mistakes being made by the service provider, or unknown fees and charges that could be eliminated to help consumers save money on their utility bills.”

Bristow will be holding a clinic where utility bill experts from the CUB will be on hand to review utility and phone bills, and to explain possible charges or offer suggestions that could save residents money on their bills. This is a free event, and residents should bring copies of the bills they would like to review. Space to attend the clinic is limited, and RSVPs are strongly recommended.

“I encourage any utility user who might have questions or concerns about their bill to come out for this free event,” said Bristow, “Attending this utility bill clinic not only helps provide a better understanding of the different charges on a utility bill, but also offers tips on how to minimize your next bill and ultimately help residents keep more money in their pockets.”

If you have any questions, or to reserve a spot at the Utility Bill Clinic, please contact state Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or RepMBristow@gmail.com.

