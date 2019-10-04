ALTON, Ill. – Continuing her efforts to stay accessible across the 111th district, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be hosting two events in on Oct. 9, including satellite office hours in East Alton and a Senior Fraud Prevention Seminar in Granite City.

“These are two opportunities for residents to take advantage of if they have a state or local issue they are seeking help with or would like to learn more about ways to protect themselves from fraud,” said Bristow. “I know not everyone can make it to my office in Alton during normal business hours, so I work to make myself accessible by hosting events in every community in the district.”

Bristow will be cohosting a Senior Fraud Prevention seminar with area legislators at 10:30 a.m. at the Granite City Township Hall. A representative from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office will be there to talk about common scams that commonly target seniors and to provide new tips and information about ways to protect themselves.

Later that day, Bristow will join state Sen. Rachelle Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, to host joint satellite office hours from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the East Alton Village Hall. Residents are encouraged to stop by to discuss any state or local issues or to answer questions about any state application, like a FOID or concealed carry license, or just to say hello. All events are free and open to the public.

Senior Fraud Seminar

Article continues after sponsor message

Time:Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Location: Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City

Satellite Office Hours with Sen. Rachelle Crowe

Time: Oct. 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: East Alton Village Hall, 119 W Main St., East Alton

“When it comes to scams, criminals are always finding new ways to defraud people especially with the use of technology,” said Bristow. “This why we are working to arm residents with the information to recognize common scams and protect themselves and their identity, especially our seniors, who are often targeted through the phone and mail.”

More like this: