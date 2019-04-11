ALTON, Ill. – As part of her continued outreach to local residents, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, will be hosting a series of events next week in Bethalto and Godfrey, allowing opportunities to meet with constituents and listen to any ongoing concerns or issues.

“As legislative session continues, there have been a lot of different bills debated and passed that residents may be concerned with, or they may have an issue or problem that my office may be able to assist with,” said Bristow. “To help provide more opportunities to meet with residents face-to-face, I will be holding a Coffee Stop Shop and Satellite Office Hours for any constituents that may not be able to make it to my office in Alton during normal business hours.”

Bristow will be hosting Satellite Office Hours on Monday, April 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bethalto Village Hall, located at 213 N. Prairie St in Bethalto.

“Hosting Coffee Shop Stops are a great way to highlight and visit small local businesses in my district, something I have always loved to do, and to meet with residents,” continued Bristow. “I hope to see many constituents at these events.”

Bristow’s Coffee Shop Stop will be held at Tony’s Ranch House, located at 3330 Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey on Tuesday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Both of these events are free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact Rep. Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900.

