ALTON, Ill. – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is partnering with the Office of the Illinois Treasurer to help residents recover any unclaimed money or property rightfully owed to them at two I-Cash events in September.

“The Illinois Treasurer’s Office currently has 2.9 billion dollars in unclaimed funds and valuable items, whether it’s uncashed checks or refunds, or forgotten items in security deposit boxes,” said Bristow. “Last time we hosted an I-Cash, almost everyone who came was able to find money or property owed to them and was able to get help on-site so that they could reclaim it.”

Bristow will be hosting two I-Cash events in the month of September on the following dates:

Sept. 4 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Alton Works: 601 E. Broadway, Alton

Sept. 13 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Wood River Farm Fresh: 515 S Central Ave, Wood River

Illinois residents can search their names or the name of a loved one to see if the state is holding any unclaimed property for them. Both events are free and open to the public and no reservation is necessary.

“I encourage residents to do a quick check to see what money or property might be owed to them while they are sharing their ideas with Alton Works or shopping for groceries,” said Bristow. “If they are not able to attend, people can still visithttps://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/ to see if they have any unclaimed property.”

